Blankfein's post-CEO digs rankle some of Goldman's rank-and-file: Fox Business

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2% ) is reworking some space for Lloyd Blankfein's new office once he steps down from his role as CEO. The project's cost is rubbing some workers the wrong way, as they say the company's focus on cost-cutting hurts the average worker, but not upper management, Fox Business reports.

A Goldman spokesperson told Fox the cost of the office would be less than $100,000 but wasn't more specific than that. Meanwhile, other unnamed sources said the cost could exceed $500,000.

Some analysts and associates said their benefits have been cut back more than other Wall Street banks and their compensation has stagnated. In 2017, Blankfein's compensation rose $2M to $24M from 2016.

