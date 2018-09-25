NeoPhotonics +6.5% with Needham lauding product advantages

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 6.5% and at a three-week high as Needham praises a refreshed product line giving the company a jump a competition.

The company gets a "substantial technological advantage" from being first to market for critical 400G, 600G and 1.2 TB components, analyst Alex Henderson says, and it's seeing uptake for the components from its large customers, positioning the company for sustained growth and profitability. (h/t Bloomberg)

Henderson has a Strong Buy on the shares and a price target of $12, implying 45% upside.