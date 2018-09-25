W&T Offshore Gulf of Mexico exploration well tops pre-drill estimates

W&T Offshore (WTI +9.4% ) shoots higher after an exploration well drilled in the Ewing Bank 910 field in deepwater Gulf of Mexico exceeded pre-drill estimates by logging 163 ft. of net pay.

WTI expects to have the well on production via existing infrastructure before year-end 2018.

Following its completion, the rig will spud a second well, which the company says is another low-risk exploration opportunity in the field.

WTI says both wells are part of a drilling joint venture program for the development of 14 pre-identified projects in the Gulf of Mexico, four of which are underway or on production.

