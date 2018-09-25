Northstar Realty +4.8% after investor suggests selling assets or going private

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) jumps 4.8% after an investor suggests the company either sell all of its assets piecemeal or go private.

Late Monday, Senvest Management filed with the SEC changing its status to an activist investor from passive and included a letter to NorthStar Realty Europe's board in the filing.

Main takeaways from the letter: Senvest thinks the main reason for NRE trading at a significant discount to net asset value is the management fees it pays to Colony Capital (CLNY +0.3% ), its external manager.

NRE should sell assets to institutional investors and return the proceeds to shareholders, or

Colony Capital should take the company private "at a price at or above the aggregate price that would be received in asset sales and which should represent a valuation close to or potentially greater than NAV," Senvest Management said in the letter.

Previously: NorthStar Realty Europe +2.6% premarket as Q2 posts earning vs year-ago loss (Aug. 7)