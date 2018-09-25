Total reiterates key targets, accelerates 2018 share buyback

Total (TOT +1.6% ) says it is sticking with key targets for production, savings and investments for the coming years, and pledges to buy back $1.5B of shares by the end of this year after purchasing $600M in shares during H1 as part of its $5B 2018-20 buyback program announced in February.

With Brent oil prices at $60/bbl, TOT expects cash flow to rise by $7B during 2017-20 and return on equity to increase to 12%, which will enable it to continue to reward shareholders.

TOT keeps its production growth target of 6%-7%/year during 2017-20 and capital investments for the same period at $15B-$17B, while also maintaining its cost savings target of $5B/year by 2020 compared to the 2014 base.

Separately, TOT agrees to acquire all of Chevron’s (CVX +0.7% ) share capital in the Danish Underground Consortium, which will increase its stake in the project and expand its North Sea presence.

The purchase will increase TOT’s operated share of DUC to 43.2%, where partners include Royal Dutch Shell with 36.8%; the consortium, which started production in 1972, operates 15 fields in the Central Graben area of the North Sea and covers nearly 90% of Danish oil and gas production, which totaled 182K boe/day in 2017.