Pfizer facing difficult path to ramp up biosimilar business

In an entirely predictable scenario, Pfizer (PFE -0.3% ) is encountering a broad range of competitive roadblocks in its efforts to gain traction in its biosimilar business, a strategic priority since acquiring Hospira for $17B in 2015.

Bloomberg reports that Amgen (AMGN -0.2% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.2% ) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +1.2% ) have used social media to thwart competitive threats from biosimilars by sowing doubt in patients about the potential risks with switching from branded medicines. Unsurprisingly, branded drug makers have been quick to point out the suffix at the end of biosimilars' active ingredient [e.g., Remicade biosimilar Inflectra (infliximab-dyyb)] implying dissimilarity and higher perceived risk, at least to uninformed patients.

In another predictable tactic, one that Pfizer (and every other member of Big Pharma) has used for years to protect its banded drug franchises from generic competition, competitors are using exclusionary contracting to maintain their branded businesses. Pfizer has filed litigation against J&J aimed at breaking through contractual barriers.

As always, the drugs business is a bare knuckle fight.

