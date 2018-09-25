CyrusOne starts 8M-share stock offering

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) offers to sell 5.5M shares directly through a public stock offering and 2.5M through a forward-sale agreement.

Up to 1.2M more shares could be sold through an overallotment option.

CONE -0.37% in after-hours trading.

CONE intends to contribute net proceeds to its operating partnership, CyrusOne LP, in exchange for an equivalent number of newly issued common units of limited partnership interests in the operating partnership.

The operating partnership plans to use proceeds to repay borrowings under the senior unsecured revolving credit facility, fund growth capex related to recently signed leases, and for general corporate purposes.

CONE expects to enter into a forward sale agreement with Morgan Stanley, which is expected to borrow CONE shares from a third party and sell them to the public. Then CyrusOne plans to issue and sell to Morgan Stanley 2.5M shares in exchange for the proceeds Morgan Stanley received minus underwriting discounts and commissions.

The forward sale agreement is expected to be physically settled in full by Sept. 15, 2019.

Previously: CyrusOne completes Zenium deal, expanding European footprint (Aug. 27)