Nike posts strong sales growth again

Nike (NYSE:NKE) tops revenue estimates again with its FQ1 report, with a $9.95B tally for the quarter. The North America business generated revenue of $4.15B and the EMEA business churned up $2.61B. Nike saw the Greater China business generate $1.38B (+245 Y/Y).

Apparel sales rose 11% during the quarter, while footwear sales increased 10%. Equipment sales were down a percentage point.

The company's gross margin rate came in at 44.2% of sales vs. 44.3% expected and 43.7% a year ago. SG& expenses as a percentage of sales were lower than anticipated.

Nike ended the quarter with inventory of $5.22B, +0.3% Y/Y.

"We are delivering stronger global growth and profitability than we anticipated entering this fiscal year," noted Nike CFO Andy Campion.

Conference call preview: Will Nike offer any granular details on the reported large increase in demand since the Colin Kaepernick deal was announced? The CC is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Nike is down 2.1% in AH trading after running into earnings on +36% YTD tear.

Previously: Nike beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Sept. 25)