Oil prices extend gains amid 'perfect combination' of factors

Oil prices continued their ascent, building on yesterday's large gains after OPEC and Russia said they planned to maintain their current production targets.

The group seemed to defy calls by Pres. Trump for the cartel to increase production in order to cap prices, which he reiterated today at a United Nations speech in New York, saying OPEC is “ripping off the rest of the world.”

Brent crude added another 0.8% to $81.87/bbl, its highest closing price since Nov. 10, 2014. and U.S. Nymex crude fro November delivery gained 0.3% to settle at $72.28/bbl, its highest since early July.

“The perfect combination of an easing dollar, clarity - but not necessarily progress - on trade relations between the U.S. and China, expectations of declining U.S. production into year-end, U.S. sanctions on Iran, and most recently, a Trump-defiant OPEC-plus-Russia group deciding against an immediate increase to collective production targets to offset declining production elsewhere, have been the key pillars behind the rally across the energy complex,” says Sevens Report's Tyler Richey.

