KB Home +4.3% as Q3 profits top expectations

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is up 4.3% after hours following a beat on profits in fiscal Q3 earnings despite revenues that fell just short of consensus.

Revenues overall grew 7%; deliveries were up 8%, to 2,988 homes, and average selling price was down slightly, to $408,200.

Orders came in ahead of expectations at 2,685 units; net order value of $1.02B, implying an average order price of $379,200.

Backlog was up to 5,484 units (above an expected 5,373) with value of $2.04B.

Homebuilding operating income was $105.6M -- up 38% and beating an expected $102.6M. And housing gross margin was 18%, the top end of of guidance and above expected 17.6%.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release