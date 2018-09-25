U.S. crude supply rose 2.9M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 2.9M barrels of oil for the week ending Sept. 21, vs. a build of 1.25M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 950K barrels and distillates show a draw of 944K barrels; the Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a build of 260K barrels.

Nymex November crude recently was at $71.98/bbl in electronic trading, down from today's $72.28 settlement price.

