Loxo Oncology's LOXO-292 shows durable effect in type of NSCLC

Interim data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, LIBRETTO-001, evaluating Loxo Oncology's (NASDAQ:LOXO) Breakthrough Therapy-tagged LOXO-292 in patients with RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a treatment effect. The data were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto.

With 3.5 additional months of follow-up since the last data presentation at ASCO, 96% (n=25/26) of responding patients remain on therapy and 92% (n=24/26) have maintained responses. The overall response rate (ORR) was 68% (n=26/38).

Shares are down a fraction after hours.

