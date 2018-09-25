ONEOK plans ~$1.5B in additional NGL, natural gas infrastructure

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) unveils plans to construct additional natural gas liquids and natural gas infrastructure, which it expects to generate adjusted EBITDA multiples of 4x-6x.

OKE's plans call for a new 125K bbl/day NGL fractionator in Mont Belvieu, Tex., and related infrastructure to cost ~$750M; a new 200M cf/day natural gas processing facility and related infrastructure in the Williston Basin to cost $410M; an extension of the company's Arbuckle II NGL pipeline and additional gathering infrastructure to cost $240M; and expansion of the Arbuckle II NGL pipeline by 100K bbl/day to raise total capacity to 500K bbl/day to cost $60M.

OKE expects the projects to cost nearly $1.5B combined.