Beazer Homes sees Florence hurting fiscal Q4 home sales, closings

Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) expects fewer home sales and closings in fiscal Q4 due to the affect of Hurricane Florence.

Still expects to achieve "2B-10" goal this fiscal year.

"Any financial impact realized should be temporary, resulting from home sales and closings shifting into the first and second quarters of fiscal 2019 as the affected areas recover," says President and CEO Allan Merrill.

To date, the company isn't aware of any "extraordinary property damage" at its communities and have received very few storm-related warranty calls.

