Report: WeChat first to offer mainland settlement in Hong Kong wallet app

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is set to be the first to offer mainland China settlement of payments for users on the Hong Kong version of its WeChat Pay, the South China Morning Post reports.

That's expected to be announced at a WeChat press event in Shenzhen Wednesday.

Until now, WeChat Pay HK wasn't accepted as a form of payment by mainland merchants due to systems that weren't interoperable.

Rival AlipayHK from Ant Financial (NYSE:BABA) hasn't yet announced a similar feature, though it had been pursuing such a solution for mainland transactions as well as for other regions.

Broader acceptance of the wallets is a high-stakes endeavor: China's hundreds of millions of outbound tourists spent $258B abroad last year.