Freddie Mac total mortgage portfolio rises at 6.1% annualized rate in August

Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) reports total mortgage portfolio rises to $2.15T at the end of August from $2.14T at the end of July, an annualized growth rate of 6.1%.

Single-family refinance-loan purchase and guarantee volume was $6.9B in August, representing 23% of total single-family mortgage portfolio purchases and issuances.

Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 7.1% in August.

Single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased from to 73 basis points in August from 78 basis points in July.

Measure of exposure to changes in portfolio market value averaged $18M in August; duration gap averaged 0 months.

