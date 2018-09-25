Stocks tick higher ahead of tomorrow's Fed rate decision

Stocks mostly edged lower, as interest rate sensitive stocks sold off late in the session and offset gains in oil and gas companies.

The utilities (-1.2%), consumer staples (-0.7%) and materials (-0.5%) sectors led to the downside, while the energy group (+0.6%), which has rallied 10 of the past 11 trading days, enjoyed another session of relative strength.

Energy space is now +2.1% for the week, underpinned by a jump in crude oil prices, although prices pulled back amid Pres. Trump's speech today at the United Nations saying OPEC was "ripping off the rest of the world" by colluding to limit supply and prop up prices; WTI crude settled +0.2% at $72.28/bbl.

Trump also talked tough on trade in the speech, saying the U.S. "will no longer tolerate abuse" on trade.

Meanwhile in D.C., Fed officials began their September meeting, which is all but certain to end tomorrow with a 25 bps rate hike; the yield on the benchmark 10-year note gained 2 bps to 3.10% and the Fed-sensitive two-year yield rose 3 bps to 2.83%.