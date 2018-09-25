Vanda Pharma gains, Aceto drops amid S&P index changes

Vanda Pharmaceuticals is up 0.7% after hours following word that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.

The firm is set to replace Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN), which is moving up into the MidCap 400. And Inogen is taking the place of Rollins (NYSE:ROL), which is moving on up to the S&P 500. Rollins is off 0.9% after hours.

Rollins' move is to replace Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV), set to be acquired by Marathon Petroleum. All those moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, Oct. 1.