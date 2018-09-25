Electrify America and Lucid to partner

Electrify America says it will include a subscription plan for Lucid electric vehicles owners as part of its network of 500 charging stations in the U.S. By comparison, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has around 1,344 fast-charging stations Supercharger globally with 11,041 Superchargers.

The coast-to-coast Electrify America network is expected to be built or under construction by next summer, well-ahead of the planned 2020 launches of the Lucid Air and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) e-tron SUV.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) created Electrify America as a subsidiary in connection to the settlement with the U.S. government in the diesel emissions case.