EQT says delays hike cost of Mountain Valley pipeline to $4.6B

EQT Corp. (EQT, EQM) raises its cost estimate for the 1.9B cf/day Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline by ~25% to $4.6B, citing construction halts caused by federal and state regulators.

EQT attributes roughly half of the cost increase to extended periods of work stoppage last month that triggered contractual and schedule changes for the 303-mile pipeline that will extend from West Virginia to Virginia; the company targets an in-service date of Q4 2019.

A West Virginia circuit court decision last week dealt the project's construction schedule its latest blow, halting work on part of the line following an environmentalist group's appeal of a West Virginia regulator's decision to issue a water certificate to the line.

Mountain Valley is a joint venture of EQT, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Energy (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Midstream.