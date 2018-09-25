Nike conference call highlights

Nike (NYSE:NKE) expects full-year revenue growth be up in the high single digits and gross margin to improve.

Tech investments continue to be a big part of the Nike story as management pointed to the "explosive growth" in the SNKRS app and benefits of consumer data analysis.

CFO update: "We're off to an even stronger start to the fiscal year than we initially expected. Our currency-neutral growth and profitability is exceeding our expectations. At the same time, global trade uncertainty and geopolitical dynamics have resulted in the dollar strengthening" and higher foreign exchange costs."

Shares of Nike are down 4.1% in AH trading.

