Total, partners OK construction of $1B Texas plastics expansion

Total (NYSE:TOT) and its joint venture partners announce a final investment decision to move forward with plans to build a $1B, 625K metric tons/year polyethylene unit at the company's existing facility in Bayport, Tex.

The expansion, which is expected to be completed in 2021, would raise existing polyethylene production of 400K metric tons/year.

TOT already is building a new ethane cracker plant in Port Arthur, Tex., which processes ethane into ethylene, the primary building block of most plastics; the ethylene would then be piped to Bayport to be manufactured into plastics.

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) - the engineering, procurement and construction contractor on the Port Arthur project - will lead engineering and construction for the new project.