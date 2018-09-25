Nielsen +2.3% on report of interest from Blackstone, Carlyle

Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN), recently considering an outright sale of the whole company, is up 2.3% after hours after Bloomberg notes chatter about interest from Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and the Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG).

Nielsen had previously looked at just selling its "Buy" segment, focused on purchasing data, but recently has been looking at selling in its entirety -- including the "Watch" audience data segment as well.

Activist Elliott Management took an 8.4% stake in the company and began pushing for strategic considerations.

