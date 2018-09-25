Community Health unit to pay $262M to settle DoJ fraud probe

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) +3.2% after-hours on news it reached a settlement ending the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into conduct by Health Management Associates prior to its 2014 acquisition of the hospital operator.

CYH says HMA will pay $262M and an HMA affiliate will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, in resolving claims it defrauded government health care programs and paid doctors kickbacks for patient referrals.

Under the settlement terms, CYH says its existing corporate integrity agreement has been amended and extended by two years, with the amended CIA now running through 2021.