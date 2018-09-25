Needham: Buy Jabil on pull-backs like post-earnings decline

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) ended up down 7.3% today, despite trading up premarket following its fiscal Q4 beat.

"We'd be a buyer on pull-backs," Needham says after processing the drop. "We will continue to see solid momentum in the business, a reiteration for $3.00 in EPS in F19, and attractive valuation." Investments in the coming fiscal year will bring down the margin profile in support of new programs, analyst Sean Hannan says. (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm's reiterating a Buy rating and $37 price target, now implying 33% upside after today's decline.

Earnings call slides

Earnings call transcript