Canada digs in as trade deadline nears

Canada appears to be calling the bluff of the Trump Administration, saying it will not make the concessions required to reach a deal with the U.S. for a trilateral NAFTA pact. The U.S. has warned that it will move ahead with a trade deal involving only Mexico if the Canadian government didn't bend on certain issues such as access to the nation's dairy market.

The Trump team wants Canada to conclude the deal by Sunday.

"The relationship between Canada and the United States is far deeper than between the Canadian government and the U.S. administration," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said about the trade squabbles.

Canada-based ETFs: FXC, EWC, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC, BBCA, FLCA