Permian pipeline constraints seen easing by late 2019, Raymond James says

Crude oil pipeline constraints in the Permian Basin may end sooner than expected and prices less affected than previously believed, according to a new analysis from Raymond James.

The region should see pipeline constraints ease by the end of 2019 and price differential for Midland oil compared to the Brent global benchmark should come in at $15/bbl for 2019, Ray Jay says, down from the firm's previous estimate of $25/bbl.

The report highlights some potential bright spots in the Permian pipeline space, focusing on Plains All American's (NYSE:PAA) Sunrise and Cactus II pipelines that are being fast tracked.

Ray Jay expects West Texas producers to tap the brakes rather than stop development, forecasting Permian production to hit 3.8M bbl/day in December 2018 and 4.6M bbl/day by year-end 2019.

Permian tickers include EOG, [[PXd]], LPI, FANG, SN, COG, CRZO, CXO. RSPP, DVN, NFX, OXY, CVX, XOM, NBL, APC, APA, WPX, CDEV, REN, EGN, JAG, AXAS, HK, MCF, XEC, PE, SM, MTDR, QEP, AR