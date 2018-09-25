Newmont CEO Goldberg nixes talk of bid for Barrick but cooperation possible

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) CEO Gary Goldberg dampens speculation that Barrick Gold’s (NYSE:ABX) merger with Randgold Resources would tempt NEM to make a bid of its own, saying "we have looked in the past and haven’t seen anything, and I don’t see anything changing."

Goldberg was referring to 2014 talks between ABX and NEM over a potential tie-up that collapsed over differences on issues including the leadership of the combined company.

But the CEO sees opportunities with ABX around the two companies’ Nevada assets, saying the right deal could unlock synergies in the Carlin area, and he remains interested in buying ABX’s half of their shared Kalgoorlie mine in Australia, which NEM operates.

Goldberg says NEM is focused on the long term and is comfortable with the company’s outlook of producing ~5M oz./year of gold through 2024.