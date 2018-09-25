CBS names Parsons interim chairman

CBS has named Richard Parsons its interim chairman with a unanimous board vote.

Parsons replaces Les Moonves in the seat; he had joined the board concurrent with Moonves' exit just over two weeks ago.

"We have a distinguished and independent board that is steadfast in its commitment to serve the best interests of all shareholders," Parsons says. "I think I speak for all board members when I say I look forward to learning more about CBS' compelling opportunities and how we can help guide and support the company's growth."

The company also says that longtime boardmembers Bruce Gordon and William Cohen are stepping down to focus on other priorities -- making for an even fresher start for a board that has six new independent members.