Twitter moves to stop 'dehumanizing' content

Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) latest step at cutting down on vitriolic content is a policy banning "dehumanizing" content, an effort to address a gap not handled by current policies.

The company's hateful conduct policy already prohibits direct threats or promoting violence against others on the basis of a number of criteria, including race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.

"With this change, we want to expand our hateful conduct policy to include content that dehumanizes others based on their membership in an identifiable group, even when the material does not include a direct target," the company says.

Examples of treating others as subhuman can include comparing groups to animals and viruses, or reducing groups to their genitalia, Twitter says.

In a change, it's seeking public feedback on the policy before making it official.