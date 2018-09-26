Athletic apparel stocks on watch after Nike earnings

There could be some spillover from Nike's (NYSE:NKE) FQ2 earnings today for a variety of stocks. While Nike topped quarterly consensus estimates, analysts think Nike's miss on the gross margin line and lower-than-anticipated sales growth in China could impact the broad athletic apparel sector. For the full year, Nike said it expects full-year revenue growth to be up in the high single digits and margins to improve, but investors may have expected just a bit more.

Shares of Nike are down 2.8% in premarket action. Keep an eye on Under Armour (UA, UAA), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) to name a few.

