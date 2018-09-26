Global markets cruising ahead of FOMC meeting

In Asia, most markets registered gains today ahead of the FOMC meeting. Japan's Nikkei increased 0.4% and closed over 24K for the first time since January. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.2% on the day and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9% . Australia's ASX 200 Index poked out a gain of 0.1% , while South Korean markets took a breather for holiday.

Meanwhile, the European Stoxx 600 Index is flat on the day and U.S. stock futures are pointing higher in early action, led by a 0.3% uptick in the Nasdaq 100.