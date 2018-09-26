Ontario expected to unveil cannabis law

All eyes in the Canadian cannabis market will be on Ontario on expectations that a new legalization law will be unveiled today.

Ontario is the only province that hasn't created guidelines for how cannabis will be sold in brick-and-mortar retail shops, despite the province accounting for more than 40% of all cannabis usage in the nation last year.

An announcement isn't anticipated until after the market closes today, which could lead to more speculative trading on Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC), Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY).