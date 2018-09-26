Daimler CEO to step down

Shares of Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) fall off after the company announces that CEO Dieter Zetsche will exit his post after the 2019 shareholder meeting to be replaced by Ola Kaellenius.

Zetsche is set to become supervisory board chairman in 2021.

Daimler statement: "With Dieter Zetsche’s intended appointment as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, we are ensuring continuity for the sustained success of Daimler AG. In Ola Källenius, we are appointing a recognized, internationally experienced and successful Daimler executive as Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars. At the same time, we are relying on the proven dual responsibility of the Chairman of the Board of Management as the head of the largest division, Mercedes-Benz Cars,” stated Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG."

Daimler press release