OMNOVA acquires leading supplier in European coating resins

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) has acquired Resiquímica, S.A. for an undisclosed term.

"This is another important milestone in OMNOVA's path to becoming a premier global specialty solutions company. The acquisition of Resiquímica expands our technology and product offerings in the coatings and construction industries, strengthens our position in the EMEA region and enhances production flexibility and capabilities for our specialty business," said Anne P. Noonan, President and CEO of OMNOVA Solutions. "We welcome the Resiquímica team to the OMNOVA family. The combined businesses are synergistic and will help accelerate growth."