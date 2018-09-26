TechnipFMC signs strategic collaboration agreement with Equinor

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) has collaborated with Equinor (OTCPK:STOHF) to enable development of Equinor’s offshore projects globally, and covers the full scope of TechnipFMC products and services, from early phase, through project execution, including installation and subsea operations services.

Doug Pferdehirt, CEO of TechnipFMC, commented: “We are extremely honored to extend our partnership with Equinor globally while enabling a new way of working together, from early engagement through integrated project execution – leveraging next generation technology and digitalization. We firmly believe that success is achieved through collaboration and that this agreement will increase the competitiveness of both companies.”