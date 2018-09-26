Konica minolta launches dedicated precision medicine business in japan

Konica Minolta (OTCPK:KNCAF) has launnched 100%-owned subsidiary called Konica Minolta Precision Medicine Japan, Inc.(KMPMJ) for marketing high-end precision medicine tools and diagnostic services in Japan, starting operations on October 1.

Ken Masuo president of KMPMJ commented, “I am honored to lead this ground-breaking company in Japan, where we will undertake molecular-level analysis and support drug discovery processes utilizing Konica Minolta’s breakthrough technology, High-Sensitivity Tissue Testing, together with the technologies of Ambry and Invicro. Our new company can contribute to medical progress and revitalization of the industry through the deployment of our diagnostic services. The outcome will be the right treatment at the right time for more patients, through more efficient and affordable healthcare.”