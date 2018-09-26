CAE USA awarded $200M U.S. Air Force C-130H aircrew training system contract

CAE USA (NYSE:CAE) has been awarded a United States Air Force (USAF) eight-year contract worth more than $200M to provide comprehensive C-130H aircrew training services.

“Winning the C-130 Aircrew Training System program to support the United States Air Force is a significant achievement and further testament to CAE’s experience as the world’s leading provider of training systems and services for the enduring C-130 Hercules aircraft,” said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. “We have played a role on this program as a subcontractor for almost 20 years, and we are honored the Air Force has now placed its trust and confidence in CAE to lead the program that supports the preparation and readiness of C-130 aircrews for their critical missions.”