Torchmark prices senior notes offering

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has priced an offering of $550M in aggregate principal amount of its 4.550% unsecured Senior Notes due September 15, 2028, will pay interest semi-annually.

The offering of the Notes to close on September 27.

Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes along with cash on hand will be used to redeem the $293M outstanding principal amount on its 9.25% Senior Notes due 2019, including the payment of an approximately $11M "make-whole" premium plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption, and fund $150M of additional capital to its insurance subsidiaries and any remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes.