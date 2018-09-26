Ashford prices equity offering

Ashford (NYSEMKT:AINC) has priced public offering of 270K shares, par value $0.01 per share at $74.50 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 40,500 common shares.

Closing date is expected to occur on or about September 28.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to fund future acquisitions, investments and its obligations under the Enhanced Return Funding Program Agreement with Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

