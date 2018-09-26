Whole Foods expands grocery delivery to new markets

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expands its grocery delivery service from Whole Foods stores to more key regions across the U.S.

Whole Foods is now delivering in Milwaukee, Omaha, Detroit, Jacksonville, Madison, Orlando, St. Louis, Ann Arbor, Tampa and Tulsa as well as in more areas around New York City and Seattle.

"Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service in ten new cities plus more neighborhoods in New York and Seattle," says Whole Foods VP of Operations Christina Minardi.

Grocery sector check: Today is the one-year anniversary of Amazon starting to expand the online pickup and delivery options for Whole Foods customers. A quick check on the performance of grocery stocks over the same year shows that share prices have held up pretty well since Whole Foods started to boost the programs. 1-year returns: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC) +202%, SuperValu (NYSE:SVU) +49%, Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) +47%, Kroger (NYSE:KR) +46%, Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) +38%, Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) +4% vs. Amazon +108%.