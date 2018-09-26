FlexShopper prices $10M public offering, shares down 19% premarket

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) has priced an underwritten public offering of 10M units at $1.00, each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one-half of one warrant, each whole warrant exercisable for one share of common stock.

The warrants will have a per share exercise price of $1.25, be exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance.

The warrants have been approved to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol FPAYW and are expected to begin trading today.

Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 1.5M additional shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to 750K shares.

The offering is expected to close on September 28.

The estimated gross proceeds are expected to be ~$10M and thenet proceeds from the offering will be utilised for working capital, general corporate purposes and repayment of a portion of debt.