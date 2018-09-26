IGT and William Hill U.S. form strategic partnership for U.S. lotteries

IGT Global Solutions Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) and William Hill U.S., a subsidiary of William Hill PLC (OTCPK:WIMHF) entered into a multi-year agreement to offer U.S. lotteries a full service solution for sports betting both maximizing revenues to each state and ensuring a reliable, attractive, and innovative service for players.

Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO, North America said, "IGT is uniquely positioned as a leader in both lottery and sports betting technologies to deliver innovative solutions that will expand the possibilities for players and for lotteries themselves in this exciting new market. By forming this partnership with William Hill, we are able to bring to our lottery customers in every state a world-class combination of technology and operational expertise."