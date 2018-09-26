Tenneco a supplier for the Jaguar E-PACE SUV

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) announces that it will supply suspension technology for the Jaguar E-PACE SUV model.

The company says its conventional front strut and rear shock absorber will be standard equipment on the highly-anticipated Jaguar EV. Tenneco's continuously variable semi-active suspension system from its Monroe Intelligent Suspension portfolio will be included in the adaptive dynamics package.

"The compact SUV segment is fast-growing and competitive, and Tenneco’s advanced suspension technology solutions provide OE customers a way to differentiate their models in the marketplace," says Tenneco exec Neville Rudd.

Source: Press Release