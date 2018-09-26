AMAG Pharmaceuticals acquires Orphan Drug candidate for treatment of severe preeclampsia

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) has acquired global rights to develop and market digoxin immune Fab (ovine) (DIF), a polyclonal antibody in development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women.

AMAG and Velo Bio, LLC, entered into an option agreement in July 2015 to develop DIF. The companies have amended the agreement, enabling AMAG to exercise its option to acquire the program (now referred to as AMAG-423) for an upfront fee of $12.5M.

Additionally, AMAG will also be responsible for a $35M milestone payment upon FDA approval. AMAG will also pay sales milestone payments of $240M and a $10M payment to a previous licensor of the AMAG-423 program on the first $100M of sales. AMAG will also pay mid-single digit royalties based on net sales.

AMAG will now manage and complete the Phase 2b/3a study that Velo initiated in mid-2017. The company expects to announce topline data in H1 2020 and to submit a NDA in H2 2020. DIF has been granted both orphan drug and fast-track designations by the FDA for use in the treatment of severe preeclampsia.