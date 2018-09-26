Chinese online game player Jump World plans IPO

Jump World Holdings (JMPW) aims to price its IPO at $12.50 per share in an offering expected to raise between $25M and $50M.

Jump World is a China-based operator of customized online games. The company also offers games on virtual reality and augmented reality platforms.

Revenue is generated by Jump World from selling "virtual diamonds" to users in exchange for virtual perks.

Jump World reported 1.25M average MAU for 2017 and revenue of $29.4M.

While not a direct competitor, Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) cloud partnership with Jump World makes the gaming player of interest to Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

