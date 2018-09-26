Chesapeake Energy prices secondary notes offering

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) priced its underwritten public offering of $1.25B senior notes, consisting of $850M of 7.00% senior notes due 2024 issued at par and $400M of 7.50% senior notes due 2026 issued at par.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 27, 2018 and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds along with the cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility will be used to repay borrowings under its secured term loan due 2021.

