Green Thumb Industries announces C$65M bought deal financing

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by GMP Securities L.P. to purchase 3,250,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company at C$20.00 per Offered Security for aggregate gross proceeds of C$65M.

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 Offered Securities.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for business development, including wholesale capacity, strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 17.