Stifel enters cross-border partnership in Hong Kong

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) and Hong Kong's Everbright Sun Hung Kai form a partnership to help U.S. and Chinese clients with advisory and capital markets needs across global markets.

It will focus on cross-border cooperation on everything from private capital raising, to new issue listings and M&A.

“As companies increasingly think more globally, being able to leverage the local market expertise of Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Asia makes our value proposition to clients that much stronger," says Brad Raymond, global head of investment banking at Stifel.

Previously: Stifel Financial beats by $0.07, misses on revenue (July 30)