Aldeyra's reproxalap shows positive action in mid-stage dry eye study; shares ahead 6% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is up 6% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating topical ocular reproxalap in patients with dry eye disease.

Patients receiving the 0.25% concentration of reproxalap showed statistically significant reductions in Four-Symptom Ocular Dryness Score (p<0.05) and Overall Ocular Discomfort Score (p<0.05). Symptom improvement compared to vehicle (placebo) was observed across all measures.

A Phase 3 study will launch in 2019.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.